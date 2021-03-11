Group Violence Initiative off to a successful start

The enforcement replacement announced in 2020 shared a progress report with Metro Council Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just over a year after Mayor Greg Fischer announced Louisville was adopting Group Violence Intervention (GVI), those involved in the program gave an update to Metro Council Wednesday.

Over 50 Louisvillians at high risk for violent crime have already participated in GVI, according to Paul Smith with the National Network for Safe Communities. Of that group, only one person has been involved with violence since.

How do they do it? By connecting a small group of people at high risk for violent crimes to three groups.

First, those involved are connected with law enforcement officials to emphasize the prosecution they could face.

Then, social service providers connect them with resources and acknowledge "the city has not done enough to protect and support them."

The key is the last group; members of their community impacted by violent crimes. That can be ex-offenders or families.

Without this approach and with growing skepticism of law enforcement, "they will withdraw, from an enforcement system that they feel is unfair, illegitimate, and not procedurally just," Smith said.

In just the first few months, Public Safety Committee Chair Jessica Green said, that's progress. "That is encouraging data, and so again with it being a relatively new program, I will continue to watch it and the entire Metro Council will continue to watch it," Green said.

The district one councilwoman pushed for more Metro Council involvement in the process. Smith said that is not a part of the GVI process, and was asked to come back in the future to provide additional updates.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.