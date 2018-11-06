LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There's a saying - "You do the crime, you do the time" - but for many who have done just that, they are finding their sentence goes beyond the jail cell as they try to adjust to life outside the prison bars.

"They have served their sentences and there is no reason for when they get out that they continue to have to serve the sentence," Rev. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson with St. Peter's United Church of Christ said.

Ferguson, who also serves as the president and CEO of Molo Village, wants to have a discussion about this problem. Sunday afternoon, she screened "Milwaukee 53206" at her church. The document tells the stories of several men and their experience in the penal system in the area with the highest rate of African-American incarcerated in the U.S. And while Milwaukee may be 400 miles away from Louisville, Ferguson said the statistics are similar, that the problems of re-entry after prison does not discriminate among location.

Gisela Nelson, the director of New Legacy Re-entry Corporation in Louisville and a panelist at Sunday's event, said she was spurred to help people get back on their feet after life in prison by her personal experience with the challenges faced by those looking for a second chance.

"I had a family member who was incarcerated and I understood then first hand what it was like trying to help somebody transition back into society," she said.

For Nelson, while the justice system may do a good job of locking people up, it is not as good as letting them back out.

"When you've completed your sentence and they send you home, it's like, 'Now build a house. Go build a life. Go build a community. But I'm not going to be giving you any tools,'" she said. "And that's not fair."

"It's not always easy," Ferguson said. "Getting an ID can be difficult for many of them."

More information on Molo Village and its mission can be found here.

More information on New Legacy Re-entry Corporation can be found here.



►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV