LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of animal rights activists is working to bring attention to the poor conditions they say are standard across the pork industry.

The group gathered outside the JBS Swift plant on Story Avenue in Butchertown Monday to protest conditions at a Jackson County, Indiana pig farm.

PETA recently released a video they say shows pigs and piglets being mistreated at East Fork Farm.

At the time, the Swift plant sent WHAS11 News a statement saying they immediately banned the farm from the supply chain. While they have directly purchased pigs from the farm, they will not accept any risk that animals from the farm could be part of their supply chain.

The protesters say they want to educate people about the cruelty they say exists across the industry.

“I think folks think they see it on video in one particular instance, but they don’t buy from Swift or they buy from another company. And the truth is, whenever you buy an animal product, whenever you buy meat – that same cruelty is going to be behind it,” Hannah Truxell, an animal activist said.

The protest comes just days after a semi carrying 92 pigs overturned on I-64 East just before the Cochran Tunnels.

No word on if any of those animals died.

