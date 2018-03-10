LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Dozens gathered in downtown Louisville to call on our senators to vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The protest was organized by Indivisible Kentucky and also included sexual assault survivors and elected officials.

The group argues that even if the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh cannot be proven by an FBI investigation, there are still questions about his integrity and credibility.

They said they'll be paying close attention to how Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul vote on Kavanaugh's appointment.

