LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – How do you design a park that wants to flood?

It’s a tricky question indeed although the Olin Studio beat out 59 other companies in trying to get their hands on this one-of-a-kind project all revolving around the magnificent beauty that sits on the Ohio River.

“It’s so rare in urban centers to be able to experience the power of Mother Nature – we tend to lose it, things are flat and steady. We’re at a location where you can feel the strength of the river behind me,” Scott Martin, executive director of the River Heritage Conservancy, said.

Revamping a stretch of 600-feet of riverfront property where local businesses have already laid claim doesn’t come easy.

Businesses from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati are swapping out businesses that are flooding for parks that are flooding because if we do city development right, the only person annoyed in a flood is a park director myself. So we’re working on those businesses when it makes sense for them because we only work with willing sellers to give them an exit strategy and then begin converting that space into public green space,” Martin said.

At 300 feet of the already acquired land, Martin says the local businesses haven’t been the issue in this project – it’s the river itself.

She’s a fickle beauty, the Ohio River, who rises for high tide and bows for low tide, making her a challenge for park designers.

“I think that’s what intrigued them about this job is, ‘how do you have a park on a poorly behaved floodable river but how do we reinvent what the Ohio River means to our community,’” he said.

Seasoned veterans Olin Studio have already designed big names like New York’s Columbus Circle and the Sylvan Theater at the Washington Monument. Adams admits even they are having to think outside the box on this one.

“We want our park for you to come when it’s high tide and the trees are underwater, and the water is out of its banks – some when you come and you just take in the majesty and what we’re calling the raw awe.”