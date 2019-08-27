SEYMOUR, Ind. — A group continues to work to help the city’s homeless.

The city’s planning commission met on Monday to discuss a proposed homeless shelter near the Jackson County Learning Center.

There’s currently no zoning to allow for a homeless shelter so project organizers are planning meetings with the city council to adjust the city’s master plan.

Deacon John Cord, with the Saint Ambrose Church and of the members behind the project, says homelessness is a much large problem in Seymour than people may believe.

“We have 15 or 16 teenagers in the community right now that we know of that their parents are nowhere to be found. They're attending the high school and then they're going and living on the street at nighttime. To them that's become a normal and that's what we want to do is try to intercept that to kinda break that normal,” he said.

In addition to temporary housing, organizers want to be able to direct people to resources like legal and financial help.

