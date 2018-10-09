LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s more than rare.

It’s unheard of to find 8 World War II veterans who are more than 100-years-old in the same place at the same time. That moment happened at Mission BBQ.

The last Honor Flight of the year for Honor Flight Bluegrass takes off later this week and to celebrate, 8 veterans who have never met before found themselves side by side.

The oldest of the veterans turn 103-years-old in late September.

Jeff Thoke, vice chairman of Honor Flights Bluegrass, says over the last 10 years they have flown more than 2,000 Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. since the group’s beginnings.

"Most of them say they are the lucky ones. A lot of their buddies never made it home. And to hear their stories, they are so humble. Especially the older veterans, they are so humble about their service. When you ask them about their service, they won't tell you a whole lot. They'll say look it's all about the ones who never made it home,” Thoke said.

An estimated 400,000 WWII veterans are still living of the 16 million Americans who served.

© 2018 WHAS-TV