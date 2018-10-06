LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Parkland Boys and Girls Club hosted a Young Men of Color Expo and mentoring event.

Men from several different organizations spoke at the expo in hopes of inspiring young men in the community and guiding them in the right direction.

The free event introduced me to 8 positive entrepreneurs that they could look up to as a role model and help them plan for their futures.

More than 20 youth organizations were also present to help them find programs of various interests.

An estimated 50 teens were on hand for the event.



