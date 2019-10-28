LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The statue of John B. Castleman has been the center of controversy for more than two years now.

While the city's landmarks commission voted to remove it from Cherokee Triangle earlier this year, it hasn't been removed from public discussion.

The statue has been vandalized numerous times due to Castleman's complicated history as a Confederate officer.

But as the statue itself remains tied up in a legal battle, local historians continue to try and teach others about what they say are common misconceptions.

I think it's important to tell that full story and to tell everything as factually as possible," Robert Fiske said.

Sunday afternoon, Fiske spoke to a small group at the downtown public library. He's in the midst of writing a book about Castleman's history that he hopes to have complete by next fall.

"We've had historians come out and do the research and say 'hey you guys got this guy wrong in a lot of ways," he said. "I hope people got out of today just a little more richer understanding of who he was and some of the context of the times."

Fiske's goal was to inform people about parts of the general's life they may have not known about.

"I just wanted to hear some information myself to find out some facts," Cathy Creek said.

Creek said she was curious to learn more about Castleman, given the spotlight on the statue in recent time, also due in part to its vandalism.

"You can't have a statue in your community that you're not going to take care of. we're either going to leave it there and people will have to leave it alone or it's going to have to be moved somewhere it can be protected."

"I have been distressed about what I consider to be a lot of misinformation about general Castleman," Larry Baird said, who also attended Fiske's talk Sunday afternoon. "There were things that I don't think had been brought out at all. For instance, womens' suffrage, is something I never heard about before."

Fiske discussed Castleman's role in the confederate army, but he also said he played a role in fighting for womens' right to vote and said he made efforts to reconcile with the African American community. But he said it is a common misconception to think Castleman was a supporter of white supremacy.

"I wouldn't be standing here today if I found anything like that and if I find something in the future that's extremely problematic, I'm going to discuss that in my book. I mean I'm not here to make the man a saint. I'm just here to have an accurate discussion about all of the facts pertaining to the matter," Fiske said.

Creating a dialogue was really what Fiske's talk was about.

"I think its something that would take a lot of convincing, especially in the black community," Ross Jessup, another attendee said. "So I think there needs to be a lot more facts stated about the situation and presented in a way that both sides can understand."

As for the statue itself, the Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a lawsuit to appeal the decision for its removal by the landmarks commission.

It now has to play out in the court system before it could be removed by the city.

Steve Wiser with the group suing said he expects a hearing on the appeal in January. He said it's been delayed several times.

