LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hats for Hope was out Sunday, collecting hats from women who no longer wanted them after Saturday’s Kentucky Derby

Hats for Hope collects the hats to help raise money breast cancer research along with money to help people get to and from chemotherapy appointments and more.

The hats are collected from now and into next year and then they are auctioned off in April before next year’s Derby.

For more on Hats for Hope, visit their Facebook page.