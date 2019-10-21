CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Falls of the Ohio is a little cleaner after volunteers helped return it to its glory.

The volunteers picked up trash and debris along with old tires and leftover plastic barrels.

It was part of Moran Environmental Recovery’s effort to clean up parts of the state park.

The group says over the years, the site has experienced waste dumping leaving the grounds full of empty drums, tires and glass.

The state park is the largest naturally exposed Devonian fossil bed in North America.

