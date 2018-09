LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A groundbreaking was held for Saint Jude's second Dream Home here in Kentucky. WHAS11 is a partner in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Louisville.

The home is being built in eastern Jefferson County in Catalpa Farms. Once it's completed, it will be given away in a raffle. Proceeds from those raffle tickets will go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis which treats children free of charge.

Tickets go on sale in January 2019.

