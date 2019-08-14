LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rick Pitino’s attorney wants to reopen the federal case filed by the fired coach, and question former UofL Board Chairman David Grissom, after his bombshell statements in a deposition.

Attorney Steve Pence said Grissom’s statement directly affects UofL’s move to fire Pitino and that he was “responsible for failing to monitor McGee’s activities.”

On July 26, Grissom, under questioning by attorney Ann Oldfather said this about former President Jim Ramsey, “Well, the first thing I can think of, because it was so egregious, is that he did not disclose to his full board that one of his board members paid off the women in connection with the stripping event.

Oldfather: What board member are you talking about?

Grissom: I’m not going to tell you.”

Now, Attorney Steve Pence is asking the U.S. District Court in Louisville to “reopen discovery for the limited purpose of exploring David Grissom’s claim about a University of Louisville trustee funding Andre McGee’s escort activities; and (2) set deadlines for final briefs on all summary judgment motions.”

Pence said Grissom failed to inform the Board of Trustees about Dr. Ramsey’s alleged statement, failed to inform the NCAA, or its investigative tribunals, about the allegation, failed to notify UL’s compliance staff about the allegation, failed to have ULAA disclose the information in this lawsuit and took no action to learn the truth of the alleged statement.

Pence said Pitino was unaware of whether Ramsey made the alleged comments to Grissom. Pence also represents Jim Ramsey and told WHAS11 Ramsey never told Grissom this information.

