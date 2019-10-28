LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The controversial Louisville businessman appointed by Governor Matt Bevin to shake up the University of Louisville, is leaving his position on the Board of Trustees ahead of schedule.

According to spokesperson John Karman, 80-year-old David Grissom will resign effective Dec. 1 – three years before his term was set to end.

Grissom stepped down as board chair in June with Mary Nixon replacing him.

His resignation will leave three seats open on the Board of Trustees.

