FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A bipartisan board overseeing Kentucky's elections unanimously voted to reaffirm Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes as the state's chief elections officer.

Earlier this week, she was accused of abusing her authority for political purposes.

The State Board of Elections voted 4-0 on a resolution saying Grimes has authority to oversee the board’s day-to-day operations and is required to have access to the state's voter database.

There are still calls for a federal investigation.

The board's Executive Director, Jared Dearing, sent a letter to board members accusing Secretary Grimes of misusing the voter registration database and ordering staff not to comply with a federal court order.

WHAS spoke with Congressman John Yarmuth about the allegations.

“It seems like this is an internal dispute. There’s no indication that she used them for any inappropriate purpose. Everybody better hold their powder until they get more information,” Rep. Yarmuth said.

Grimes calls the accusations "baseless.”

These accusations are similar to those made last year by the former Assistant Executive Director, Matthew Self. He was let go in October days after sending a similar letter and has since filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

