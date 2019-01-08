LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A grievance accuses Metro Corrections of violating more than 100 employees' privacy and security of medical records.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #77 filed the grievance Thursday requesting hundreds of dollars for each affected member.

F.O.P. President Tracy Dotson said the interim major sent a department-wide email on Tuesday. According to Dotson, in the email there was an attachment listing 189 names of employees who did not take their TB implant or chest x-ray test.

Dotson said all of them were warned if they didn't complete their medical exams by a certain date they wouldn't be allowed back in the building.

This email is causing an uproar, so much so that a grievance has been filed against the one who sent it.

"Medical records of the affected employees, which is about 189 employees are now–their medical records are now subject to open records,” Dotson said.

Included in the list of names are Dotson's and that of F.O.P. Vice President Daniel Johnson.

In the email, Dotson said the interim major informed the employees they didn't complete their medical exams. If they failed to get it done by deadline, Dotson said they were told they'd be placed on unpaid leave.

"If there's somebody that needs to complete a medical process you need to contact them individually and not spread out through the entire department," Dotson said. "It's a very egregious violation of their right to privacy of their medical records as well as their personal records."

But Dotson said the medical exams are not even mandatory.

"The person making those decisions has a history of making poor decisions in the last month or so. There's been more than one occasion of decisions made at the level that have been in question," Dotson said.

The new director's first day was Thursday. Dotson said after speaking with him, he's confident something will get done.

"Hopefully the transitional leadership will see this for the issue that it is because for the past two days it hasn't been an issue at all."

Dotson said once he saw the email he immediately reached out to the interim major expressing his concerns, but as of Thursday he had not heard back.