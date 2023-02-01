Greg Fischer shares final farewell as mayor, looks back on tenure

In a video posted on Sunday, he highlighted the city's economic growth, new development and response to COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On his last day in office Sunday, now-former Mayor Greg Fischer shared a video looking back on his 12 years in office.

In it, he highlighted the city's economic growth, new development and response to COVID-19.

But he also discussed the challenges Louisville has faced, including the protests for racial justice in 2020.

Fischer said as his tenure comes to an end, he has hope for the city.

"Hope that Louisville's never-ending path to greatness will forever be fueled by you, and all of our residents," he said. "As with every good thing that's happened, in my 12 years in office, our greatness is thanks not to any individual or single entity. It gets done by good people, good Louisvillians, working hand in hand."

Fischer hasn't said what he plans to do after leaving office.

