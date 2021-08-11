New Greenwood VA clinic to begin seeing patients next week

The facility, located in the 7400 block of Dixie Highway, will open Aug. 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the new Greenwood VA Clinic will open next week.

The facility, located in the 7400 block of Dixie Highway, will begin seeing patients on Aug. 16. Patients who were formerly seen at the Shively VA Clinic will be shifted to the Greenwood location. This clinic is expected to serve more than 8,200 veterans.

"The new Greenwood VA Clinic combines the highest level of quality health care, with the latest in technology, to create a truly patient-centered-care environment," VAMC said in a release.

The facility has 27 rooms for primary care, telehealth audiology, and optometry, including four rooms for women's health exams. There are also rooms for mental health consultation, group therapy, and more.

The clinic will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the clinic at (502) 287-6000 or visit louisville.va.gov.

