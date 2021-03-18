Suspect in custody after disturbance outside of Greenwood Elementary

In a letter sent home to guardians, the principal said the suspect attempted to enter the building without proper identification and, at one point, showed a gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after police said he caused a disturbance outside of a Jefferson County elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Following reports of the disturbance, Louisville Metro Police officers arrived at the school just after 12:44 p.m. Officers located the suspect, later identified as Patrick Wesley, and he was arrested without incident.

Wesley, who officers described as an "active aggressor," did not gain access to the building and no one was harmed.

In a letter sent home to guardians of Greenwood Elementary students, Principal Jamiera Johnson said Wesley attempted to enter the building without proper identification and, at one point, displayed a gun while attempting to access the cafeteria.

Students and school staff were locked inside their classrooms and offices during the incident, according to Johnson.

"Please be assured that the safety and well-being of your child is always foremost in everything we do. Our goal is to keep our safe and nurturing school environment a place where all students learn at high levels and have fun," the letter read. "We have great confidence in our emergency procedures and safety plan in the event that they are ever needed as was the case today."

The charges against Wesley were not immediately available.

This story may be updated.

