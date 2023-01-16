'We are that dream'; Louisville honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

City leaders and community members gathered Monday not only to honor Dr. King, but to remember there's still work to be done.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sound of freedom rang through west Louisville on Monday for one of the greats who fought for it.

Community members and leaders gathered at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. They sang, preached and recited his very words.

"Philanthropy is commendable, but it must not cause the philanthropist to overlook economic injustice which make philanthropy necessary," Congressman Morgan McGarvery quoted. "There can't be service, there can't be charity without justice."

McGarvery said justice includes more affordable housing, police reform, and investing in our schools.

"Give everyone a chance at the American dream," he said.

While King ultimately stood for justice, he also wanted peace, which is something Mayor Craig Greenberg says Louisville needs right now. Just days into 2023 and the city has already seen double digit homicides.

"We all must work together. We all must challenge the words of Dr. King, not just on this weekend and on this day celebrating his life, but every day," he said.

State Representative Pamela Stevenson said everyone in the community has a role to play in keeping each other safe.

"The police have something they can do. The community has something to do," Stevenson said. "We both need to come together so that we can live and have joy with the one life that we have and the communities where we live."

Officials said the best way to honor Dr. King is by continuing to fulfill his dream.

"We are that dream. We are that dream. And I'm not going to quote Dr. King because I want to walk in the words. We have work to do," Former State Representative Charles Booker said.

