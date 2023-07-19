Greenberg to name permanent police chief for Louisville Metro Police on Thursday

LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has previously said that she wants the permanent police chief job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg's Office said they will name a permanent police chief for the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday.

It's the announcement the city has been waiting for since Greenberg chose to not continue with former Chief Erika Shields who resigned last November.

Since then, the woman Shields brought to Louisville has been serving as interim chief -- Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. She has served in the position since Jan. 2, and has said previously that she wants the permanent police chief job.

The office said members of the advisory committee for the search will be in attendance at Metro Hall.

WHAS11 News will carry the announcement live on air and online at noon. Stay tuned for updates.

