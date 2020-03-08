One dead after crash on Greenbelt Hwy.

LMPD said a driver was killed when their car struck a pickup truck while turning onto Greenbelt Hwy. from Intermodal Dr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a fatal crash on Greenbelt Hwy. at Intermodal Dr. has caused traffic to be rerouted for the next two to three hours.

LMPD said a preliminary investigation shows a car attempting to turn onto Greenbelt Hwy. from Intermodal Dr. hit a pickup truck that was traveling southbound at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup was taken to UofL Hospital. The driver of the truck is expected to be okay.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

More on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.