LMPD: Driver charged with DUI, murder after deadly crash on Greenbelt Highway

A press release from the department said a person driving under the influence ran off the road and a passenger in their vehicle was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a person has been charged with murder after an early-morning crash in Louisville.

According to a press release sent by department spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the crash happened on Greenbelt Highway at Lower Hunter's Trace just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The release said police believe a person was driving northbound on Greenbelt Highway when they swerved off the road and crashed into a metal stop light support. Smiley said a passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the crash and they died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

LMPD said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe they were intoxicated at the time of the crash and have charged them with DUI and murder.

The name of the driver has not been released.

