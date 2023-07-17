Families upset after Louisville cemetery clears loved ones' displays

Officials said according to the cemetery's rules created in 2017 -- flowers and decorations must be kept off the ground during the mowing season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville mothers said they are outraged after their children's burial sites were left in disarray at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery.

Dozens of precious mementos were thrown away, the group says the cemetery "trashed" their belongings and didn't notify them ahead of time.

Candy Linear's daughter Nyla was shot and killed two years ago while walking to her aunt's house in the Shawnee neighborhood. On Friday, Linear returned to her gravesite to find her belongings no longer there.

"I was literally in tears," she said. "She had a fence around her. Her father left her some shoes. Her sister left her a flower pot, that's gone."

Linear later found the gate in a dumpster.

Now she and Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins say they've tried to get answers from Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery's owners for days. Despite multiple visits over the weekend, they weren't able to reach anyone until Monday.

Gravesite Manager Terry Watkins said his crews threw away items last week to mow the area. He said according to the cemetery's rules created in 2017 -- flowers and decorations must be kept off the ground during the mowing season, which lasts from March 1 to October.

"We must abide by them to keep the cemetery nice," Watkins said.

However, family members say no one told them about the rules.

"They never been implemented to me in two years. So, how do I know what the rule is if you didn't tell me? And you allowed me to have these things for this amount of time," Linear said. "A simple call, a simple letter is all it takes."

Watkins admits communication could have been better, and apologized for the misunderstanding.

Moving forward, he said the gravesite will have signs and a list of rules available, but some families say they also need to see compassion.

"Don't just discard of them like it was trash," one mother said.

As for Linear though, she says that's not enough.

"I want my daughter exhumed. I've taken all I can take from them," she said. "I rather cremate her and take her home so I don't have to go nowhere. She'll be right there with me at home like she was before she was murdered."

Hawkins said loved ones have until this Friday, July 21 to remove their decorations from the cemetery. As for those whose belongings were thrown away, Green Meadows extended their apologies again.

