LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is spreading some green for a one-of-a-kind project.

The Green Heart Project involves planning nearly 8,000 trees and shrubs in six South Louisville neighborhoods and around Wyandotte Park.

Researchers with U of L's Christina Brown Environment Institute want to know the effects of plants on human health and air pollution levels.

They have collected health data from more than 700 residents in the area, along with air pollution levels.

They will then use that data and compare it to data after two years of growth.

“If we can understand why and how greenery impacts cardiovascular health in one city, that would help all cities around the world. And, we can figure out how to do that – that can impact all cities around the world,” Director Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar said.

Once the 5-year long study is finished, researches plan to share the results with cities around the world.

