GLI launches talent pipeline in partnership with 15 local businesses

The pipeline looks to advance participants within each organization to a higher-skilled role through training programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) has launched a talent pipeline that looks to move workers from low-paying, low-skilled jobs to high-skilled jobs with family-supporting wages.

The Career Acceleration Network is a two-year pilot program comprised of 15 employers from a range of industries. The businesses, several educational and training providers and workforce partners will work together to train participants and help them advance into long-term careers.

GLI says current career pathway offerings include business services, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, and technology.

The jobs are divided into tiers that give participants the opportunity to develop new skills in entry-level jobs, advance within the organization, then move to a different organization in a higher-skilled role.

Employers in the pipeline include:

Baptist Health

Caesars Southern Indiana

Galt House Hotel (AJS Hotels)

GE Appliances, a Haier Co.

Generation Tux

Glowtouch Technology

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

LG&E and KU Energy

Louisville Geek

Northwest Ordinance Distilling

Norton Healthcare

Rogers Group

Superb IPC

UPS

voestalpine Roll Forming Co.

“For too long, accessibility to resources like a four-year degree or trade-specific training have kept people in our community stuck in low-paying jobs without the ability to build a family-supporting career,” GLI president and CEO Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. “The Career Acceleration Network will create more equitable access to career opportunities, while also addressing the growing workforce shortage that is crippling many of our businesses.”

Entry level positions start at $11 per hour and wages increase through the pipeline up to $31.50 per hour, with salaried positions that pay between $36,000 and $80,000 per year. .

Upon entering the program, participants will receive an individualized pathway that provides them with a clear roadmap to a higher-paying career.

