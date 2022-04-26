Great Steamboat Race returns to Ohio River for another year of fun

The Belle of Louisville, The Belle of Cincinnati and American Countess will take part in the 14-mile race on May 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the favorites of the Kentucky Derby Festival is returning for another great year of fun.

The Great Steamboat Race returns on May 4 on the Ohio River.

The Belle of Louisville will face her upriver rival the Belle of Cincinnati along with the American Countess for the coveted Silver Antlers. The 14-mile course will start and finish at the Clark Memorial Bridge.

“It wouldn’t be Derby week without the Great Steamboat Race,” Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO, said. “We look forward to having fans return to the Waterfront this year to cheer on all three boats and may the best one win!”

There will also be a special partnership this year. Louisville’s Brough Brothers Distillery, the first African American distillery in Kentucky, will serve as the official bourbon of the race and will be served on the Belle.

If you’re looking to score tickets for the Belle, you may be out of luck. Officials said the steamboat is sold out, but you can purchase tickets on the Belle of Cincinnati by calling (800) 261-8586.

