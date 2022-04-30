Mirazon wins Derby Festival's Great Balloon Race

Eleven “hound” balloons took off from Bowman Field in hopes of catching the “hare” – the Kroger balloon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With one week to go until the 148th Kentucky Derby, skies over the metro area were filled with dazzling displays of color for the Great Balloon Race.

After the balloon landed at the Old Louisville Country Club off River Road, balloon pilots had to toss a bag of Kentucky bluegrass seed near a giant vinyl X. Officials said only 8 of the 11 pilots made the measurable toss.

The Mirazon balloon, piloted by Jerry Copas, came the closest to the target with a distance of 1-foot-7-inches. He wins a free entry to the 2023 Great BalloonFest.

The Great Balloon Race has been held since 1973.

