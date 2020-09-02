LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother who was severely burned in a house explosion in Grayson County has died.

According to a post on the family’s Facebook page, 41-year-old Angela Young passed away on Saturday.

“We are taking it the best we can. We ask that you don’t attempt to contact my Mamaw or Papaw through the phone as they need time to cope,” the post said.

Young and her 7-year-old daughter Johana were inside the home when it exploded on Jan. 29. Authorities say the propane tank had been filled but apparently was low. The family said they detected a smell of gas but was unsure how much was leaking.

Young suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her body.

Fire officials say mechanical failure started the explosion.

Johana has since been released from the hospital.

