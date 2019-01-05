LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old from Clarkson, Ky.

Dylan T. McKnight was last seen on March 18, wearing a red hoodie with an unknown black logo on the front outlined in gold, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes. His ears are pierced.

Authorities believe he may still be in the area of Grayson or Breckinridge Counties.

If you know of McKnight’s whereabouts or have information, you are asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024 or your local police agency.