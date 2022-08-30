Teenage girl killed in Grayson County crash on Falls of Rough Road

Officials say weather appears to be a factor in the high school student's death.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — One Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a young high school student after a deadly crash Monday evening.

According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, the crash took place in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. central time.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the 17-year-old girl was driving south on KY 79 when her SUV, for unknown reasons, went off the roadway.

Chaffins says the Grayson County High School student overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. Her SUV overturned and struck a tree with its top, finally resting on its wheels but trapping the teen inside.

The sheriff says weather appears to be a factor in the young girl's accident as it was raining that evening and water was pooling in the roadway.

Falls of Rough Volunteer Fire Department helped pull the girl out of the vehicle and she was transported to the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center by EMS where she later died.

