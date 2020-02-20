LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You are now able to buy Gravely Brewing’s beer in Krogers while you shop for your groceries.

The brewery on Baxter avenue is putting two IPAs in stores called Debaser and Power Chord.



The third beer will be varied throughout the year 2020 but the first one will be a German pilsner called Sprockets.



If you like other Gravely brews. be patient they say they have plans to put those in stores eventually, too.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.'