LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela Cadlett sat on her porch in the warm sunshine, wondering even there, if her grandchildren are safe.

The Smoketown resident said her grandson has gotten lead poisoning more than once since she moved into the home on Hancock Street.

“The doctor did the well check and found he had a very high concentration of lead poisoning,” she explained. “It feels like this should not be an issue in 2020.”

She said the Health Department found the soil in her yard tested positive for lead.

Environmental Health Manager and Director of the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program said Smoketown is among five Louisville zip codes where there is a greater percentage of children with high levels of lead in their blood: 40203, 40210, 40211, 40212, and 40215.



“People need to know that is still around,” said Cadlett.

Hart said Smoketown was exposed to decades of leaded gas. Plus, many of the homes were built before the lead-based paint ban in 1978 and sit on small yards.

“There's not a lot of area for that fallout from leaded gas or even fall out from paint on a house to travel in that yard or disperse or dilute into the environment,” he explained.



Cadlett said she wasn’t told about the lead risks when she rented the house four years ago, but laws are in place where landlords and home sellers are required to disclose any known lead issues.



“We wouldn't have moved in if we had known, but we weren't really aware of how dangerous lead was either,” she said.

She wants her other neighbors to be more mindful than she was at first.

Hart said the health department does home inspections and advises people to just be aware and take preventative measures.

“If we make sure we’re getting regular blood lead tests for our children six years old and younger, and we're regularly looking at our property to make sure it's free of hazards, we can live long and happy, healthy lives,” he said.

Read the document below to find out about how to get an inspection and those preventative measures.

