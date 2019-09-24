LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky 911 dispatcher on charges he created fake social media accounts to dupe underage girls into sending naked photos.



The Courier-Journal reports 20-year-old Christopher K. Carroll will appear in court Thursday on one count of receiving child porn.



A release from the Kentucky Attorney General said Carroll was charged at the state level with more than 160 sex crimes after a monthslong investigation. Court records show those charges were dismissed when the U.S. Attorney's Office obtained the case.



A criminal complaint recounts that victims said they'd been contacted by someone online who threatened to release nude photos of them unless they sent more. Authorities traced the online activity to a camper where Carroll lived with his grandmother.



Carroll's attorney declined to comment.