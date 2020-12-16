Grand jury declines to indict protester accused of pointing gun during justice for Breonna Taylor march

Jurors declined to indict Robin Marie Crandal Ash on a first degree wanton endangerment charge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky grand jury decided Wednesday not to indict a woman accused of pointing a gun during a Louisville justice for Breonna Taylor march in September.

According to Commonweath Attorney Tom Wine's office, the case was referred to the Jefferson County Grand Jury in October. Jurors convened Wednesday and declined to indict Robin Marie Crandal Ash on a first degree wanton endangerment charge.

According to a news release, the grand jury declined to return an indictment against Ash after a review of the facts and applicable law and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to rebut claims of self-protection and protection of others beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ash was charged after the September 18 incident that happened near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police said Ash pointed a handgun at a motorist and posted video of the incident on their Facebook page.

Police described individuals as 'surrounding and inflicting damage on a vehicle' during protests in the area. The post said that Ash pointed a handgun at the man inside the vehicle, placing “him and others in extreme danger.”

Ash spoke to WHAS11's Heather Fountain after she filed a lawsuit against LMPD.

“I wasn't even thinking about my life in that moment. I was thinking about everyone else that was around which is why I drew my weapon back,” said Robin Ash.

Ash's attorney, David Mour told Fountaine he's going to sue the officers involved in the case “for malicious prosecution of this lady, I'm going to sue them for slander, and for defamation.”

The driver was not charged but his employer decided to fire him. A statement from American Air Filter Flanders Company said “AAF Flanders supports the right to peacefully assemble as an expression of free speech. In our view, the actions of this individual show poor judgement and are inconsistent with the core values of our company. As such, this individual is no longer with the company.”

Kentucky Revised Statutes Chapter 503 provides the statutory authority for self-protection and protection of others defenses in cases involving the use of physical force or deadly physical force.