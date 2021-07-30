West End Opportunity Partnership gets $2.5M grant

The James Graham Brown Foundation committed a $2.5 million leadership grant to the partnership.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The West End Opportunity Partnership is closer to its $30 million fundraising goal after receiving a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation.

The Foundation committed a $2.5 million leadership grant to the partnership that was created to grow businesses in West Louisville, improve infrastructure, and help people with housing security.

“This is an exciting and valuable initiative for the west end neighborhoods and the city of Louisville as a whole,” Mason Rummel, president and CEO of James Graham Brown Foundation, said in a release. “We are thrilled to be a piece of the puzzle and encourage other community partners to support this project. By doing so, you are investing in financial growth and freedom for many west Louisville residents, business owners and leaders.”

With their donation, the Foundation "seeks to pave the way for additional private donations to unlock additional funding allocated by Louisville Metro and the state."

Louisville Metro Council has allocated $10 million to the partnership and the Kentucky General Assembly passed a bill pledging another $10 million.

This latest donation will go towards the last $10 million needed by next July.

