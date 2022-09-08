'Cones for a Cure'; Graeter's kicks off cancer research fundraiser

Get a free sugar cone with Elena's Blueberry Pie from now through Sept. 18 and help support cancer research.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One regional ice cream chain is launching it's annual fundraiser to help fund research into a cure for cancer.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 18, Graeter's is offering a free scoop of ice cream as part of it's "Cones for a Cure" fundraiser.

Guests can get a single dip of the limited edition, seasonal flavor Elena's Blueberry Pie with the coupon.

This specialty flavor is dedicated in honor of Elena Desserich, the inspiration behind The Cure Starts Now, a grassroots effort dedicated to eliminating all types of cancer.

When you go in for your free scoop of Elena's Blueberry Pie, Graeter's coupon books will also be available for a $5 donation to The Cure Starts Now.

Since 2009, the fundraiser has raised more than $1.2 million for cancer research.

The Ohio-based ice cream company has locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois, however pints of Graeter's ice cream are sold in grocery stores nationwide.

Here's how to get your free coupon:

There are two ways to get your free scoop coupon.

Graeter's Sweet Reward members will get their coupon sent in the ice cream shop's app, check the Graeter's app for more information. If you don't have the app, fill out an online form an a coupon will be emailed to you. Click here to fill out the form.

For more information on "Cones for a Cure," please visit Graeter's website.

