SCOTT CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- When you find yourself in jail, you could say you've hit rock bottom.

But a few inmates of the Scott County Jail said it was exactly what they needed to change their lives.





On July 31, a graduation ceremony was held for those who completed their GEDs and Welding degrees while being incarcerated.

The Scott County Jail is one of the only county jails in the state of Indiana offering arrest to incarceration to rehabilitation to training to jobs in the state.





Many of the graduates said they plan to use their GEDs and their welding certificates to get better jobs once they are released.

