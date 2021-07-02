Multiple firefighting agencies on scene at Grade Lane business fire

The fire at Kuhl's Liquor and Deli started just before 7 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, multiple firefighting agencies are on the scene of a commercial business fire in the 7300 block of Grade Lane.

The fire's location is at Kuhl's Liquor and Deli and started just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

WHAS11's Rose McBride was on the scene as firefighters attempted to put out the blaze. Agencies were working on multiple sides of the building cutting holes into the metal to extinguish the fire from different directions.

Smoke from the fire was extremely dense as the sun began to rise.

MetroSafe confirmed that some fire crews were evacuated while responding due to safety precautions.

Many agencies here fighting a fire at Kuhl’s Liquor on Grade Ln. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/J23CXcaZ43 — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) February 7, 2021

The Fairdale Fire Department Chief confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire and what damage has been sustained to the structure at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

