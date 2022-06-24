Fiery crash kills two women in Louisville, LMPD investigating

Police say for some unknown reason the driver lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road. The car then hit a concrete barrier before catching fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two women are dead after following a crash early Friday morning.

The crash took place in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A police investigation found that the driver of a car travelling southbound on Grade Lane, between Fern Valley Road and the Outer Loop, lost control of their vehicle for some unknown reason.

An LMPD spokesperson said the car ran off the roadway before striking a concreate barrier causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Both women received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, LMPD said. The ages of the victims is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.