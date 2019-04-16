LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governors from Indiana, Kentucky and Louisiana met in Louisville Tuesday to discuss plans of giving teens in need skills to succeed.

Jobs for America’s Graduates is a program that helps teens succeed in both school and on the job which will then lead them to productive and promising careers.

JAG is available in schools in Kentuckiana and in other schools in 35 states.

Many of the students have all traveled a tough road in life, but those who get into the program have a 95 percent graduation rate and 91 percent either land full-time employment or move on to college.

JAG board members met at the Seelbach Hotel to discuss ways they can work with state lawmakers to increase funding while increasing the impact.

During the meeting, a high school senior from Jefferson County Public Schools stole the show when he began to speak, describing the skills he’s learned and his bright future ahead.

Governors Matt Bevin and Eric Holcomb applauded the young man, suggesting he may be a future governor.

The JAG program helps students learn confidence, job skills and how to put together resumes, college applications and interview skills.

