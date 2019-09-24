LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin defended low-cost energy and fossil fuel use and criticized 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg who has sparked conversations and protests around the globe.

Governor Bevin’s comments are drawing their own share of criticism and praise on social media as the world watches and reacts to what's happening at the United Nations and cities like Louisville.



Tuesday, Governor Bevin welcomed the Southern States Energy Board to the Commonwealth and boasted about the benefits of low-cost energy.



When asked directly for his thoughts on Greta Thunberg, Governor Bevin replied, “She’s articulate, she's an intelligent woman--young woman, she's very emotional, she's very passionate and she's remarkably ill-informed.”



The teen climate activist’s voice has echoed around the world, at the United Nations and climate strike protests.



She's made headlines this week with statements from the UN while, in Louisville, members of 15 states and three U.S. territories known as the Southern States Energy Board gathered for their annual meeting.



Governor Bevin is the organizations chair and he spoke about the benefits of low-cost energy for the world economy.



“We need not apologize for our energy production,” he said. “Reliable, affordable and stable energy production has improved the lives of millions, contributed to improve human health, stimulate the greatest economic engine in the history of the world."



At times his comments seemingly focused on Thunberg and the climate strikers, even describing mission trips to Africa and conditions on that continent where hundreds of millions are in need of reliable energy to power hospitals and schools.



“I hear impassioned pleas coming from young teenagers that have grown up in Scandinavia trying to shame the leaders of the world into doing things that, frankly, aren't possible,” he said. “And it's emotional and it's compelling but it's remarkably uniformed by realities that much of the world deals with. If you've ever seen a village or a hut where people are heating with dung fires look at the impact this has, the lack of productivity, but the cost to health. We have much to be proud of and nothing to be ashamed of with respect to the people who have been lifted from poverty.”



Governor Bevin was joined on stage by the Governors of Oklahoma and Wyoming. All three men insisted that they care about and want clean water and air and want more renewable energy power communities.



Governor Bevin commented that the bridge to that future will be built, "on the back of coal.”