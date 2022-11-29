'He just always seemed down to Earth': Family and friends remember former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. ahead of memorial

For many, the former governor and star entrepreneur’s impact went so much deeper.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One of John Y. Brown Jr.’s favorite quotes to live by – “You need three things to be happy: something to do, someone to love and something to look forward to.”

Seeing the emotions at his visitation, it was clear he had all three.

Friends and family of Brown gathered inside the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, looking at a series of photos, showing the infectious smile and charisma he was known for.

For many, the former governor and star entrepreneur’s impact went so much deeper.

“To me, he just always seemed down to Earth, and it wasn’t always just about him – it was about the Commonwealth,” Bobby Clark said.

Clark worked with Brown during his campaign for governor as a co-youth chairman at just 20-years-old. Not long after, they became close friends.

“His focus on not just doing the politics, but trying to run the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a business and I think he did a great job,” he said.



As Clark paid his respects, like dozens of others, he was reminded of the great moments.



"He came up to me, shook my hand and said, ‘Bobby you're one of the best salesmen I've ever met in my entire life,’ and I couldn't believe that."



Troopers within the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard did their part, standing tall beside the casket draped in the state flag. Each taking a 15-minute shift to honor Brown.



Right beside them sat the bust the Kentucky Historical Society sent over, specifically for this time to appreciate a man Clark says brought people together.



"He's going to be truly missed.”

Brown died last week at the age of 88.

His private memorial service will be held on Wednesday in Frankfort at the Capitol.

