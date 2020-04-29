LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear was overcome with emotion as he discussed losing a personal friend to COVID-19 during Tuesday’s media briefing.

He says 95-year-old Lillian Press passed away Sunday in Washington at an assisted living facility due to complications from COVID-19.

Press and her husband founded Kentucky Educational Television and other initiatives throughout the state. She was affectionately called the “first lady of KET.”

KET described Press as a champion for education, civic engagement and opportunity.

“She was 95 years old, but let me tell you – she was healthy, she was sharp,” the governor said. “She’s really special and she had more years that she should have been able to give to us.”

Press was also responsible for initiating the Governor’s Scholarship Program where she served as its executive director for the first 10 years.

It was created in 1983 for Kentucky seniors, who leaders at the time were concerned prime talent was leaving the area for better educational and career opportunities without fully understanding the potential of their talents at home.

“More than a decade after she made it happen, it was something that changed my life, that changed the course of how I felt about myself and how I interacted with others,” Gov. Beshear said. “She did get to see the first person who graduated from the Governor’s Scholar Program become a governor. I’m very proud of that, and I know she was too, because I had an opportunity to talk to her after the election.”

Press was also lauded for her contributions to women's politics, mental health and public education.

She moved to Washington after Leonard passed away in 2019.

