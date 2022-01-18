Kentucky county receives funding for clean water, sewer system from Gov. Beshear

The cities and water facilities in Woodford County will receive $981, 834 and will create about 3,800 jobs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky cities will receive funding to improve drinking water and sewer systems, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The cities and water facilities in Woodford County will receive $981,834 and will create about 3,800 jobs according to a recent press release from the Governor's office.

Beshear said maintaining infrastructure is part of building a better Kentucky.

“Through the Cleaner Water Program, we are investing in projects like these to ensure safe, clean drinking water is available to Kentucky residents for years to come,” he said.

The Northeast Woodford County Water District will get money to repaint and install fencing around the elevated water-storage tank.

The South Woodford Water District will install radio read meters within the current system, refurbish a tank, replace a pump station, clean and repaint another tank and install leak detection meters according to the press release.

Versailles will get new water main lines along the Versailles Bypass from Lexington Street to Woodford County High School the release says.

Midway's Industrial Park tank's interior and exterior will be painted to get rid of corrosion, and the money will repair a float level indicator.

Woodford County district Rep. Daniel Fister said he is pleased to see his district will benefit from the allocations made for clean drinking water and wastewater made last session.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.