What you need to know about the six education bills Gov. Beshear just signed

Officials say Kentucky's new laws will improve child literacy and streamline the teacher certification process.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed six bills into law that will improve education in Kentucky, according to a press release.

“My administration will always put education first,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and as a dad who wants all our kids to succeed, it’s my goal to ensure that every Kentucky child has access to a quality education that will prepare them for a bright future.”

More options for high schoolers to graduate

House Bill 194 expands options for high school students in alternative schools to earn a high school diploma. About 24,000 Kentucky students are enrolled in these alternative education programs, and many tend to drop out if they can't graduate on time.

HB 194 allows these students to take the GED exam and earn a High School Equivalency Diploma. High school students can then pursue postsecondary education, learning a trade, or enlisting in the military.

Rep. D.J. Johnson of Owensboro says, “Before, you might have two students sitting in a classroom and one of the students was allowed to take the GED and one wasn’t, because of the criteria that were in place at the time. 194 fixed that.”

Kentucky is fighting the teacher shortage

House Bill 277 paves the way for more teacher certifications, allowing candidates who have not obtained a bachelor's degree to receive certification.

“Our students need and deserve the very best teachers and I know some of those future teachers are students who are living in my hometown and your hometown. They just need a different path toward becoming a teacher,” Rep. Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville said.

The bill also allows any teacher who received an emergency teaching certification last year to renew this year.

Improve child literacy

The "Read to Succeed Act," Senate Bill 9, will better identify students falling behind in reading development and uses at-home learning strategies and family engagement to get the student back on track.

The bill also strengthens teacher's ability to interpret reading diagnostic results and how to use those results in instruction plans.

“Improving early literacy in a persistently poor state is critical for Kentucky to realize a big, bold future,” CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence Brigitte Blom said.

Strengthen collegiate student rights

House Bill 290, known as the Kentucky Campus Due Process Protection Act, gives comprehensive protection of student rights at universities across the commonwealth.

HB 290 will ensure students facing expulsion or navigating their university's judicial system for cases involving issues such as assault or stalking, have legal representation and the right to access all evidence the institution has.

Julia Mattingly, a senior at the University of Louisville says, “I have confidence that from today on, Kentucky college students will be afforded the same due process rights on campus as they would be off campus."

Fast-track school construction projects

House Bill 678 shortens the approval process for school projects.

According to a press release, HB 678 will make it easier for school districts to build facilities such as gymnasiums and classrooms.

Dolly Parton reading program coming to Kentucky

The "Imagination Library of Kentucky Program," Senate Bill 164, sends a registered child, 5 or younger, a book every month.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville says, “The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is here to stay. This is a great public-private partnership that guarantees any child who wants it, from when they’re a newborn to five-years-old, can get a book delivered to their home monthly."

Dolly Parton launched the Imagination Library Program in her home town in 1995 which has grown into an international program. So far, the program reaches the USA, UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

"This is a bipartisan win for our kids," McGarvey said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.