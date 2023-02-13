Beshear, McConnell banned from Russia

More than 1,300 U.S. citizens have banned from Russia, including a few notable Kentucky politicians.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Senator Mitch McConnell were among a large group of Americans recently banned from Russia.

Russia recently banned 77 Americans from entering Russia, in response to the U.S. continuing to expand on the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions, according to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.

Including the recent addition, a total of 1,344 U.S. citizens have been banned from entering the Russian Federation.

Also on the list of 77 recently added banned U.S. citizens was Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

The sanctions target not only politicians and officials, but also some members of their families. For instance, one of McConnell's daughters appears to be on the ban list.

McConnell appeared to tweet a statement critiquing Russia's "brutal aggression" during the Ukraine-Russia war.

Russia's brutal aggression has brought @NATO even closer together. Our allies are deepening their commitments to collective defense. Glad to meet with Secretary General @jensstoltenberg today and discuss the future of the strongest military alliance the world has ever known. pic.twitter.com/ClgZnuYadF — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) February 9, 2023

Beshear tweeted that he won't be deterred by Russia's ban.

I stand for freedom and against violence and oppression. Being banned by Russia will not deter me from standing up for what is right. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 13, 2023

