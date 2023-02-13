Beshear, McConnell banned from Russia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Senator Mitch McConnell were among a large group of Americans recently banned from Russia.
Russia recently banned 77 Americans from entering Russia, in response to the U.S. continuing to expand on the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions, according to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.
Including the recent addition, a total of 1,344 U.S. citizens have been banned from entering the Russian Federation.
Also on the list of 77 recently added banned U.S. citizens was Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
The sanctions target not only politicians and officials, but also some members of their families. For instance, one of McConnell's daughters appears to be on the ban list.
McConnell appeared to tweet a statement critiquing Russia's "brutal aggression" during the Ukraine-Russia war.
Beshear tweeted that he won't be deterred by Russia's ban.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.