Gov. Holcomb sworn in during inauguration ceremony

The event was closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.
3-23-20 Holcomb Presser

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita were sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11.



“At this moment, our moment, even knowing full well the awful toll of COVID-19 and acknowledging that we are still in its deadly grip, it’s important to look to the future – a future for our state and our citizens that I believe is full of opportunity and promise,” Holcomb said.

Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen served as the master of ceremonies. 

Here is the schedule of events: 

  • Opening prayer from Dr. Terry Webster, Sr.
  • Presentation of colors by the Indiana National Guard
  • Performances of the national anthem and "Back Home Again in Indiana" from Arianna Harris-Kawano and Ty Allen of Hanover College
  • Pledge of Allegiance, led by Gov. Holcomb’s nieces and nephews – Kay Ann Amos, Colton Fisher, Carter Fisher, Catherine Holcomb and Victoria Holcomb
  • Elected officials are sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush
  • Remarks from elected officials
  • Closing prayer from Rev. Christopher Henry

