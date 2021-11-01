Gov. Holcomb sworn in during inauguration ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita were sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11.
The event was closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.
“At this moment, our moment, even knowing full well the awful toll of COVID-19 and acknowledging that we are still in its deadly grip, it’s important to look to the future – a future for our state and our citizens that I believe is full of opportunity and promise,” Holcomb said.
Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen served as the master of ceremonies.
Here is the schedule of events:
- Opening prayer from Dr. Terry Webster, Sr.
- Presentation of colors by the Indiana National Guard
- Performances of the national anthem and "Back Home Again in Indiana" from Arianna Harris-Kawano and Ty Allen of Hanover College
- Pledge of Allegiance, led by Gov. Holcomb’s nieces and nephews – Kay Ann Amos, Colton Fisher, Carter Fisher, Catherine Holcomb and Victoria Holcomb
- Elected officials are sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush
- Remarks from elected officials
- Closing prayer from Rev. Christopher Henry
