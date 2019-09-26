LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin told city leaders that, if re-elected, he'll fight for them the way he fights for his wife and nine kids.



The comment came at the end of a gubernatorial candidate forum in which his opponent did not appear.



WHAS11 political editor Chris Williams moderated the Kentucky League of Cities forum in Covington, which focused on topics of importance to city and local leaders from across the commonwealth



Attorney General Andy Beshear declined the invite. His campaign cited a scheduling conflict.



Questions focused on items like home rule, restructuring the tax code and dealing with the pension crisis.



A bill passed in 2018 means cities are seeing increases in their part of the pension, and some struggle to handle it. Governor Bevin insists he believes his solution to alter defined benefit plans is the only way out of a $60 billion hole.



“We're the suckers who are left holding the bag, that's the hard reality,” Bevin said. “We didn't create this problem, maybe there are a few who have been around 20 or 30 years that were sort of party to this in some way intentionally or otherwise, but truth be told we're the ones who have to fix it.”



Here's how he responded when asked about legalizing expanded gaming or recreational marijuana.



"No one is allowed to retire for the next 100 years so that's the good thing is if we smoke pot and gamble at the same time, it's 200 years, these are not solutions, sir. They are not," Bevin said.



But the newest ground opened at this forum came from another audience question about foster care, an issue Governor Bevin and the First Lady have lead efforts to address. He said a recent visit to the White House leads him to believe that President Trump will soon address it as well.



“The state should not be raising kids, but we are and we're doing a crappy job of it because we make it for people like you to do what you want to do and what you are capable of doing and what these kids need. We talk about a lot of crisis and we have a lot--the pension crisis, the opioid crisis--this is a massive crisis.”



You can watch the entire program here: