FRANKFORT, Ky. — Following the viral video of an encounter between students from Coving Catholic High School and a group of Native American protestors, Governor Matt Bevin shared his opinion of the incident on Twitter.

The confrontation between the groups was captured on multiple cell phone videos over the weekend at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

According to the governor’s tweets, he had hoped to avoid commenting on the videos, but after many requests, he decided to give his thoughts.

“Frankly, I am saddened by the whole thing,” Gov. Bevin said in part.

In another tweet, he expressed his amazement at how quickly people judged the students "based on partial information."

“Facts matter…The truth matters…Context matters…,” Gov. Bevin said in part of his final tweet on the matter.

He ended by saying, “a little more genuine caring for one another and a little less digital vitriol would be good for all.”

